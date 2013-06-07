* The Indian rupee will be closely watched as it approaches it record low of 57.32 hit in late June 2012. * Global currency markets will await U.S. nonfarm payrolls data which will be an important indicator to whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would bring ahead its stimulus tapering. * Dealers will closely watch any possible RBI intervention and other measures from the government and the central bank if the rupee continues its slide. * India's debt and foreign exchange markets will also await April factory output and May inflation data ahead of the central bank's rate-setting meet on June 17. * May trade data, which is likely next week, will also be closely watched by the debt and FX markets. KEY EVENTS/DATA TO WATCH Wed: April industrial output, May CPI inflation Fri: May WPI inflation Foreign exchange reserves data due at 1130 GMT (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)