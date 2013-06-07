BRIEF-Cosmos Group to pay 0.8 yuan for every 10 shares as FY 2016 dividend
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
National Australia Bank Limited (NAB)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
* Dundee Corporation reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results
March 31 Jiangsu Dagang Co., Ltd.: * Says no payment for FY 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/9XinIY Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)