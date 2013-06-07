BRIEF-Cosmos Group to pay 0.8 yuan for every 10 shares as FY 2016 dividend
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
June 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Russian ruble
Maturity Date February 15, 2018
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 100.012
Payment Date June 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 50
Notes The issue size will total 3.0 billion Russian ruble
when fungible
ISIN XS0889394846
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Dundee Corporation reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results
March 31 Jiangsu Dagang Co., Ltd.: * Says no payment for FY 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/9XinIY Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)