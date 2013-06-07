June 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million Russian ruble

Maturity Date February 15, 2018

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 100.012

Payment Date June 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 50

Notes The issue size will total 3.0 billion Russian ruble

when fungible

ISIN XS0889394846

Data supplied by International Insider.