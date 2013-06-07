GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed after strong Wall Street, dollar gains on U.S. data
* Asia ex-Japan set for 13 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei for 0.3 pct
BANGALORE, June 7The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 36600 ICS-201(B22mm) 37500 ICS-102(B22mm) 26000 ICS-103(23mm) 30400 ICS-104(24mm) 34100 ICS-202(26mm) 37400 ICS-105(26mm) 34700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm) 37900 ICS-105CS(27mm) 35500 ICS-105MMA(27) 37000 ICS-105PHR(28) 38300 ICS-105(28mm) 38700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 38300 ICS-105(29mm) 39000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 38800 ICS-105(30mm) 39500 ICS-105(31mm) 40000 ICS-106(32mm) 41000 ICS-107(34mm) 48500
* Asia ex-Japan set for 13 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei for 0.3 pct
March 31 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0148 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 112.02 111.94 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.3972 1.3983 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.378 30.315 -0.21 Korean won
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, March 31 Merger and acquisitions involving Asian companies fell 39 percent in the first quarter of 2017 to $176 billion, the lowest level in nearly three years and highlighting a sharp pull back in overseas deals by Chinese firms.