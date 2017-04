* USD/INR seen edging higher at open versus its previous close of 57.06/07 tracking overall bullishness in the dollar. However, gains in the Nifty stock futures traded in Singapore will limit a sharp rise. * Nifty India stock futures trading up 0.8 percent. Traders will watch the domestic sharemarket for direction on foreign fund flows. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies trading up 0.2 percent. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The USD/INR pair is seen moving in a 57 to 57.40 range during the session with central bank intervention being watched close to the record low level of 57.32. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)