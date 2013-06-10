* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which
ended at 7.24 percent in the previous session, is seen heading
higher tracking a rise in global crude and a fall in U.S. bond
prices.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday as investors revived
bets that the Federal Reserve could slow its massive bond-buying
program later this year after data showed solid if not
exceptional employment growth.
* Brent crude oil rose $1 a barrel on Friday as data pointing to
modest gains in U.S. hiring gave U.S. stock markets a boost,
taking crude along for the ride.
* Traders will watch the rupee movement for cues during the day.
