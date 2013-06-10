* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 7.24 percent in the previous session, is seen heading higher tracking a rise in global crude and a fall in U.S. bond prices. * U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday as investors revived bets that the Federal Reserve could slow its massive bond-buying program later this year after data showed solid if not exceptional employment growth. * Brent crude oil rose $1 a barrel on Friday as data pointing to modest gains in U.S. hiring gave U.S. stock markets a boost, taking crude along for the ride. * Traders will watch the rupee movement for cues during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)