* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.76 percent higher and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.07 percent up. * Japanese shares rebounded strongly on Monday, tracking a rally in global equities following U.S. jobs data that was solid but not strong enough to cause worry about near-term tapering of the Federal Reserve's massive stimulus. * The Indian rupee will be closely watched as it approaches a record low with further slumps likely to add to negative foreign investor sentiment. * FIIs were net buyers of $27.65 million of Indian stocks on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * April factory data as well as May wholesale and retail inflation data this week will be watched for rate cues ahead of central bank's rate meeting on June 17. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)