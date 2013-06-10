* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis
point higher at 7.25 percent, tracking a record rupee low and
rise in U.S. Treasury yields.
* The Indian rupee dropped to a record low in early trade on
Monday, following gains in the U.S. dollar after disappointing
data from China and slightly better-than-expected U.S. jobs
data.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday as investors revived
bets that the Federal Reserve could slow its massive bond-buying
program later this year after data showed solid if not
exceptional employment growth.
* Dealers to await factory and inflation data due this week for
rate cues ahead of June 17 policy.
