* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point higher at 7.25 percent, tracking a record rupee low and rise in U.S. Treasury yields. * The Indian rupee dropped to a record low in early trade on Monday, following gains in the U.S. dollar after disappointing data from China and slightly better-than-expected U.S. jobs data. * U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday as investors revived bets that the Federal Reserve could slow its massive bond-buying program later this year after data showed solid if not exceptional employment growth. * Dealers to await factory and inflation data due this week for rate cues ahead of June 17 policy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)