* Indian main BSE index up 0.40 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.41 pct, even after the rupee falls to a record low. * Markets tracking a rally in global equities, as U.S. jobs data was solid but not strong enough to spawn new worries about near-term tapering of the Federal Reserve's stimulus. * Still, dealers expect markets to remain volatile as weakening rupee may lead foreign investors to pare positions. * IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd gain after rupee hit record low.