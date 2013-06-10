* India's 1-year rate is at a near 1-month high, up 4 basis points at 7.21 percent, a level last seen on May 13. * The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate is at a 1-week high at 6.97 pct, up 5 bps. * Dealers say paying in near-end is due to less likelihood of a rate cut on June 17 as the rupee falls to a record low, raising concerns on the funding of the current account deficit. * RBI governor's comments about inflation risks also putting in jeopardy the future of rate cuts. * The spike at the long-end largely a knee jerk reaction after slightly stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data is seen signalling prospects the Fed may roll back stimulus measures later this year. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)