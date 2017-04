* Shares in Jet Airways India Ltd down 7.11 percent at 421.30 rupees ahead of regulatory meet to decide on approval for Jet's stake sale to Gulf carrier Etihad Airways. * India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) is expected to meet on Tuesday to decide on Jet's planned 24 percent stake sale to Etihad. * The airline also announced its exit of Chief Executive Nikos Kardassis on Friday, without citing a reason. COO Hamid Ali is expected to be lead the carrier until a replacement is named. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)