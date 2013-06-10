* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points higher at 7.26 percent, on concern the rupee that touched a record low will upset the easing inflation trajectory and raise current account deficit financing concerns. * The Indian rupee hit a record low on Monday, escalating worries about the country's current account deficit and complicating the task of the central bank as it tries to loosen monetary conditions to spur an economic recovery. * Dealers will watch the IIP data scheduled to be released on Wednesday, the wholesale price inflation data due on June 14 and the Trade data for May that is likely this week, for cues on the RBI's likely stance at its mid-quarter policy review on June 17. * Brent crude edged up towards $105 per barrel on Monday, after data from top oil consumer the United States showed an improvement in hiring although not enough to ignite fears about near-term tapering of the Federal Reserve's massive stimulus. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)