* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis
points higher at 7.26 percent, on concern the rupee that touched
a record low will upset the easing inflation trajectory and
raise current account deficit financing concerns.
* The Indian rupee hit a record low on Monday, escalating
worries about the country's current account deficit and
complicating the task of the central bank as it tries to loosen
monetary conditions to spur an economic recovery.
* Dealers will watch the IIP data scheduled to be released
on Wednesday, the wholesale price inflation data due on June 14
and the Trade data for May that is likely this week, for cues on
the RBI's likely stance at its mid-quarter policy review on June
17.
* Brent crude edged up towards $105 per barrel on Monday,
after data from top oil consumer the United States showed an
improvement in hiring although not enough to ignite fears about
near-term tapering of the Federal Reserve's massive stimulus.
