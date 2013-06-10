* Indian shares edge lower, giving up early gains, as lenders slip on escalating worries that the rupee's tumble to a record low will make the central bank more cautious about cutting interest rates. * The NSE index is down 0.1 percent, while the BSE is down 0.03 percent. * ICICI Bank Ltd is down 2.38 percent, Axis Bank Ltd falls 1.76 percent and State Bank of India is 0.75 percent lower. * Shares in Jet Airways fall 11 percent after the CEO leaves the company and ahead of a key regulatory meet to decide on approval for a stake sale to Etihad. * GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd down 4.3 percent after Nomura downgrades the stock by a notch to "reduce" from "neutral", citing the adverse impact from the government's recent price controls and decreasing likelihood of an open offer from parent GlaxoSmithKline Plc. * But IT stocks gain on positive foreign exchange impact from a weak rupee: Infosys Ltd up 1.79 percent, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 0.38 pct and HCL Technologies Ltd is 0.8 percent higher. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)