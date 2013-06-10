BRIEF-Carnival Group International updates on proposed issue of 6.5% secured convertible bonds
April 6 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd:
June 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date June 17, 2020
Coupon 2.625 pct
Yield 2.85 pct
Reoffer price 98.59
Payment Date June 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer EMTN programme
ISIN XS0942541912
WASHINGTON, April 5 The tax oversight committee in the U.S. House of Representatives will hold public hearings in coming weeks as the panel prepares to unveil legislation to overhaul the U.S. tax code, congressional aides said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, April 5 Large financial institutions across the world could lose 24 percent of their revenues to financial technology companies over the next three to five years, according to a new study by PricewaterhouseCoopers.