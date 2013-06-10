June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Air Liquide Finance

Guarantor Air Liquide S.A.

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date June 17, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date June 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.