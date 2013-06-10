BRIEF-Carnival Group International updates on proposed issue of 6.5% secured convertible bonds
April 6 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd:
June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower SSE PLC
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date June 17, 2020
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.349
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 123.2bp
over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date June 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Lloyds Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities
& Santander GBM
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0944451243
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
April 6 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd:
WASHINGTON, April 5 The tax oversight committee in the U.S. House of Representatives will hold public hearings in coming weeks as the panel prepares to unveil legislation to overhaul the U.S. tax code, congressional aides said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, April 5 Large financial institutions across the world could lose 24 percent of their revenues to financial technology companies over the next three to five years, according to a new study by PricewaterhouseCoopers.