June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Poste Italiane S.p.A.

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 18, 2018

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.66

Spread 225 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 272.2

bp over the OBL166

Payment Date June 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Deutshe Bank

, HSBC & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0944435121

