By George Hay

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The UK should forget about selling its banks to its citizens. Policy Exchange, a think-tank, reckons the state’s 39 percent stake in Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) and 81 percent holding in Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) should be privatised by handing the shares to British taxpayers. For UK Chancellor George Osborne, the risks outweigh the benefits.

The Policy Exchange plan would enable every UK citizen paying national insurance to open a nominee account containing one share in both banks. If the stocks rose in value, the state would receive a pre-arranged sum sufficient to repay some or all of its 2008 bail out investments. Each taxpayer would pocket any upside. If the share price sank, taxpayers would take no loss because they wouldn’t have paid upfront. If it all went well it could help the Conservatives, the main party in the ruling coalition, win the 2015 general election.

But the political masterstroke could easily turn sour. Policy Exchange reckons the government could sell its Lloyds stake - without losing money on its original investment - for as little as the 61 pence level at which Lloyds is marked in the national accounts – lower, if fees paid by Lloyds to the state are factored in. Yet the government actually paid 74 pence back in 2008, overpaying in an intentional tactic designed to limit the size of its equity stake. If the government sold at 61 pence, where the shares are now, opposition MPs could legitimately claim it was flogging national assets for political ends.

The government could bat away accusations of political expediency if a quick privatisation meant lending to UK households and companies jumped. But the reason Lloyds and RBS’s net loans continue to shrink is because they are still deleveraging, not because they are publicly owned. This should ease next year when their five-year asset reduction programmes conclude, regardless of a quick privatisation.

Tricky IT issues cannot be overlooked. While supporters might say allocating shares on this scale would be no more trouble than Olympics ticketing, computers and the UK public sector have a fractious record. Moreover, banks need shareholders with ready access to capital and this could mean citizens cannot, or will not, be prepared to stump up if fresh equity were required.

Osborne’s privatisation instincts are right. RBS in particular could do without constant political meddling. But a steady institutional placing would achieve this with much less political risk. It may well happen at higher value for the taxpayer, too.

CONTEXT NEWS

- George Osborne, the UK chancellor, will outline his thoughts on the UK banking sector at his Mansion House speech on June 19.

- Osborne is currently considering selling 10 percent of the government’s 39 percent stake in Lloyds Banking Group, the Financial Times reported on June 10.

- Reuters: Britain readies banks for return to private ownership [ID:nL5N0EM17P] - For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [HAY/]

