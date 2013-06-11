* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.77 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.83 percent lower. * Asian shares and the dollar steadied on Tuesday, after Standard & Poor's removed the near-term threat of another credit rating downgrade for the United States, just as data last week pointed to no imminent shift in the Federal Reserve's huge monetary stimulus. * The rupee will be watched after it hit a record low on Monday, weighed down by broad gains in the dollar and choppy domestic shares. * The rupee's fall has escalated worries about the country's current account deficit and complicated the task for policy makers looking to revive an economy that grew at its slowest in a decade in 2012/13. * Also on watch, India's car industry lobby group will release sales data for May, and domestic volumes are expected to continue to be subdued on the back of negative consumer sentiment and a slowdown in economic activity. (0500 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)