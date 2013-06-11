* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 7.28 percent on Monday, may edge up tracking a fall in the rupee. However, a fall in global crude oil prices is expected to limit the rise. * Oil ended lower in lacklustre trading on Monday with geopolitical supply risk lending some support to Brent crude oil but weak demand in China setting the overall market tone. * Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell on Monday, with the 30-year bond yield hitting a 14-month high after a brighter outlook on the U.S. economy from Standard & Poor's prompted investors to sell safe-haven government debt. * Traders will await the factory output and wholesale price data due later in the week for cues ahead of the central bank's monetary policy next week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)