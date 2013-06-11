* USD/INR is expected to edge up at open to touch record highs versus its previous close of 58.15/16, tracking a fall in most of the Indian rupee's Asian peers. * Nifty India stock futures also trading down 0.8 percent and would hurt sentiment for the rupee. Traders will watch the domestic share market for direction on foreign fund flows. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies, however, trading down 0.2 percent and may limit a sharp rise in the USD/INR pair. * For a snapshot of Asian currencies against the dollar see: * The USD/INR pair is seen moving in a 58.00 to 58.40 range early in the session, according to one trader. * Traders will be on a watch for any central bank intervention to support the local unit. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)