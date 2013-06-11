* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 7.28 percent. * Yields likely biased up on rupee weakness, which is clouding expectations for a rate cut by the central bank at its monetary policy review on June 17. * USD/INR hitting record highs, above 58, raising fears of further FII outflows from debt. * Oil ended lower in lacklustre trading on Monday with geopolitical supply risk lending some support to Brent crude oil but weak demand in China setting the overall market tone. * Traders will await the factory output and wholesale price data due later in the week for direction ahead of the central bank's review next week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)