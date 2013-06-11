* Indian main BSE index down 0.43 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.45 pct, after the rupee falls to a new record low of 58.64 to the U.S. Dollar. * Lenders fall as Rupee's continued weakness is stoking fears that foreign investors may pare positions, also clouding expectations for a rate cut by the central bank at its monetary policy review on June 17, dealers say. * ICICI Bank Ltd falls 1.2 percent, Axis Bank Ltd is down 2 percent, HDFC Bank Ltd is down 0.4 percent after RBI on Monday imposed penalties on them for violating guidelines related to details of customer identity. * Traders will await the factory output and wholesale price data due later in the week for direction ahead of the central bank's review next week. * However, IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd gain 0.9 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 0.4 percent on hopes of better rupee earnings after further weakness in the currency. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)