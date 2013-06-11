* Shares in India's Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd gain 5 percent to their maximum daily limit, on media reports that promoters of the company are looking to sell their stake. * The Economic Times reported Elder's promoters were looking to exit their investments, citing two people close to the transaction. (link.reuters.com/bam78t) * The promoters own 39.99 percent stake in the company as per its latest shareholding pattern with the Bombay Stock Exchange. * A company official denied on Monday that promoters were looking to sell their stake. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; kaustubh.kulkarni@thomsonreuters.com)