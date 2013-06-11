* India's 50-stock benchmark index falls 1.5 percent to test its 200 day moving average for the first time since April 16, after the rupee falls to a new record low of 58.92 to the U.S. dollar. * Rupee's continued weakness is stoking fears that foreign investors may pare positions and clouding expectations for a rate cut by the central bank at its monetary policy review on June 17, say dealers. * "Given the INR weakness is already causing a lot of pain to FIIs (foreign institutional investors), the chances of the Nifty falling further are far higher," said Jai Bala, chief market technician, Cashthechaos.com. * Technical analysts see important support for the NSE between the 200-DMA at 5,791.5 and 5,765, or the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the move from 5,477 in April to 6,230 in May. * A breach below that support zone could lead to more falls. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)