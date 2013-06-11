* USD/INR trims gains to trade at 58.83/85, off its record high of 58.95 hit earlier in the session, but still much higher than its close of 58.15/16 on Monday. * Traders say dollar selling by exporters and a mild recovery in the domestic share market hurting the pair. The NSE index trading down 1.18 percent, recovery slightly from a fall of as much as 1.63 percent. * Most dealers rule out any intervention by the central bank so far in the market, citing largely brokerages and foreign banks being on the sell side. * The probability of hitting 59 to the dollar later in the day continues to exist as market is less liquid than normal, meaning even small demand can push up the pair, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)