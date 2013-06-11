* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 bps higher at 7.31 percent. * The rupee's sharp fall over the last two sessions leading to rising fears of foreign fund outflows. * Foreign funds have been net sellers in India debt over 13 successive sessions, selling over $2.7 billion. * Expectations for a rate cut by the central bank at its monetary policy review on June 17 diminishing on renewed concerns about the current account deficit. * Traders will await factory output and wholesale price data due later in the week for direction ahead of the central bank's review next week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.co/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)