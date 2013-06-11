BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Zuercher Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 135 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 24, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 9bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 9bp
Payment Date June 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes The issue size will total 300 million Swiss francs
when fungible
ISIN CH0215702306
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company