* India's one-year rate rises to a 5-week high of 7.25 pct in trade, currently trading flat at 7.23 percent. * The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate rises to a near 2-month high of 7.04 pct, currently flat at 7.03 pct. * Dealers say paying in near-end on less likelihood of a rate cut on June 17 as the rupee continues to tumble. * RBI governor's comments about inflation risks also putting in jeopardy the future of rate cuts. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)