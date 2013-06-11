BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Banco de Chile
Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 18, 2016
Coupon 3-month LIBOR + 60bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company