BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday(10 June 2013).
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Capital Markets PLC
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date June 12, 2020
Coupon 1.50 pct
Issue price 99.96
Reoffer price 99.96
Yield 1.505 pct
Payment Date June 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings Aaa(Moody's)
Listing Bremen
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000BRL3090
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company