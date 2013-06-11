BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Finnvera
Guarantor Republic of Finland
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date June 17, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 5bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp
Payment Date June 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0944826667
