June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse Amortissement de la Dette Sociale (CADES)

Issue Amount 2.50 billion euro

Maturity Date January 25, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.011

Reoffer price 99.011

Reoffer yield 2.483 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the OAT

Payment Date June 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, Natixis &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011521319

Data supplied by International Insider.