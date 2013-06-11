* Shares in India's Titan Industries Ltd fell 10.4 percent on Tuesday after the company said in a statement RBI has clarified that all imports of gold for domestic consumption can be made only with 100 percent cash margin. * The company also said credit of any kind from suppliers or bullion banks for importing gold for domestic use is prohibited. * The measures may not affect demand but are aimed to curb the supply side to protect the current account deficit, dealers said. * India also increased import duty on gold by a third to 8 percent last week while the central bank has acted to force domestic jewellers to buy only on a cash basis among measures announced this month. * Among other jewellery makers, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd fell 9.6 percent and PC Jeweller Ltd ended 6.8 percent lower. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)