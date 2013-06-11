* Shares in Wockhardt Ltd fell 10 percent to their lowest close since August 2012 after India's health ministry suspended the sale and distribution of Dextyropropoxyphene, a pain-relieving drug. * Wockhardt makes this drug available in India under the brand name of Proxyvon, according to Macquarie. * Although the notification was made in India's official gazette on May 23, market players said it only got noticed and then circulated in markets on Tuesday. * Macquarie said in a note the sales suspension of the drug would impact Wockhardt's earnings per share in fiscal 2014 by around 4 percent, given Proxyvon had annual sales of around 1.5 billion rupees. * The investment bank, however, added that correction in company's stock price was overdone and it maintained its "outperform" rating and a target price of 1,680 rupees. * Wockhardt could not be reached immediately for a comment despite several attempts from Reuters. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)