BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts
Zentralbank
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.94
Reoffer price 100.94
Yield 1.305 pct
Payment Date June 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000WGZ7HN8
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company