* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.44 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is flat. * Japanese stocks slumped further on Wednesday, joining a global selloff in equities and commodities as investors were rattled by the absence of fresh steps from the Bank of Japan to calm turbulence in the domestic bond market. * Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) provisionally sold 8.85 billion rupees worth of Indian stocks on Tuesday, marking their biggest single-day sale since Feb. 28, exchange and regulatory data shows. * The selling coincides with over 1.5 percent fall in India's benchmark index as the rupee's continued weakness was seen stoking fears that foreign investors may pare positions, thereby increasing chances of Indian stocks falling further. * India will release industrial output data for the month of April and CPI inflation data for May at around 11.00 IST (5.30 GMT). (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)