* USD/INR is expected to edge lower at open versus its close of 58.39/40, tracking gains in Asian currencies. * For a snapshot of Asian currencies see: * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.4 percent and could support the pair. Traders will watch the domestic share market for direction on foreign fund flows. * The factory output and consumer price inflation data due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) will be watched for cues ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Monday. * The pair is seen moving in a 58.10 to 58.50 range until the data, says one trader with a state-run bank. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)