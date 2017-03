* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 7.30 percent on Tuesday, is seen moving in a tight range ahead of key data later in the day. * Traders will watch factory data and consumer price inflation data, due around 11 a.m., for cues ahead of the central bank's monetary policy on Monday. * India's industrial output probably rose for a fourth consecutive month in April, but at a slightly slower pace, a Reuters poll showed, suggesting economic recovery remains tepid. * India's consumer inflation likely eased for the third straight month in May but remained high enough to be a headache for the central bank, which is under pressure to cut rates again next week after headline wholesale inflation cooled. * U.S. treasury yields at 14-month highs lured buyers on Tuesday and the bond market ended higher. * Brent crude oil prices retraced earlier steep losses on Tuesday as investors worried that central banks, following Japan's example, could begin to rein in their loose monetary policies. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)