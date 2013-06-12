* Shares in India's Titan Industries Ltd fall 7.6 percent, after slumping 10.4 percent on Tuesday, as brokerages downgrade the jewellery maker over concerns about profit after recent measures to curb gold imports. * Morgan Stanley downgraded Titan to "underweight" from "equal-weight" and cut the price target to 198 rupees from 245 rupees, saying the recent combined measures would hit earnings by 13-14 percent for fiscal 2015 and return on capital employed (ROCE) by more than 1,000 basis points. * The RBI has clarified that all imports of gold for domestic consumption can be made only with 100 percent cash margin, while also setting restrictions on the import of gold on consignment basis among other measures. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)