* Indian main BSE index down 0.22 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.28 pct. * Blue chips such as ITC Ltd fall as the rupee's recent weakness is stoking fears that foreign investors may pare positions, also clouding expectations for a rate cut by the central bank at its monetary policy review on June 17, dealers say. * Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) provisionally sold 8.85 billion rupees worth of Indian stocks on Tuesday, marking their biggest single-day sale since Feb. 28, exchange and regulatory data shows. * ITC falls 1.8 percent while mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is down 1 percent. * Traders will await the factory output and consumer price data due later in the day for direction ahead of the central bank's review next week. * Titan Industries Ltd fall 7.6 percent, after slumping 10.4 percent on Tuesday, as brokerages downgrade the jewellery maker over concerns about profit after recent measures to curb gold imports. * Shares in Wockhardt Ltd fall 3.5 percent after India's health ministry suspended the sale and distribution of Dextyropropoxyphene, a pain-relieving drug.