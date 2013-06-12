* Indian main BSE index down 0.27 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.16 percent. * IT stocks fall after India says it is considering measures that would help stabilise the rupee after it hit an all-time low on Tuesday. * Infosys Ltd slips 1.2 percent while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is down 2.4 percent. * Lenders loses ground as high retail inflation in May is seen virtually shutting the door on a rate cut next week, especially after a sliding rupee has reignited current account deficit concerns. * Axis Bank Ltd skids 2.8 percent while Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is down 0.8 percent. * Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) also provisionally sold 8.85 billion rupees worth of Indian stocks on Tuesday, marking their biggest single-day sale since Feb. 28, exchange and regulatory data shows. * Titan Industries Ltd slump 13.5 percent as brokerages downgrade the jewellery maker over concerns about profit after recent measures to curb gold imports. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)