* USD/INR is expected to edge lower at open versus its close of 57.79/80 on Wednesday, following a $5 billion hike in long-term foreign investor debt limit in government bond late on Wednesday, while the Fitch outlook upgrade may continue to cheer. * Fitch returned India's sovereign ratings outlook to "stable" from "negative" a year after its initial downgrade, citing government measures to contain the budget deficit and the progress made in improving investment and economic growth. * Traders will also await the finance minister's press conference scheduled at 0530 GMT to announce measures to attract capital inflows for arresting the rupee's recent steep decline. * however, the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently down 0.8 percent and it may limit a sharp fall in the pair. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. For a snapshot see (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)