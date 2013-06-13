* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 7.29 percent on Wednesday, is expected to edge lower following long-term foreign investor limit hike in government debt by $5 billion. * Traders say the positive impact from the Fitch outlook upgrade will also boost. * The 10-year paper is seen starting down 2-3 basis points, one dealer says. * Traders will also await the finance minister's press conference scheduled at 0530 GMT to announce measures to attract capital inflows for arresting the rupee's recent steep decline. * A rise in global crude prices may, however, limit a very sharp fall in yields. Crude oil prices ended modestly higher on Wednesday, but gains were capped by lower oil demand growth estimates and ample supplies. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)