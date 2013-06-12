June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2040
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.987
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.8bp
over the 4.25 pct July 2039 DBR
Payment Date June 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, LBBW, Natixis
& Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 22.5 cent
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.35 billion
euro when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0884635524
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.