BRIEF-Wynn Macau posts FY profit of HK$1.44 bln versus HK$2.41 bln
* Recommended payment of a final dividend of HK$0.42 per share
June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date June 19, 2020
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.374
Reoffer price 99.374
Spread 88 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds & MUSI
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
March 30Shanghai Jinjiang International Travel Co Ltd :
* China Zenix Auto International reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results