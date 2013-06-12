June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date June 19, 2020

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.374

Reoffer price 99.374

Spread 88 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds & MUSI

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

