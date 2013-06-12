June 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on wednesday.
Borrower Corealcredit Bank AG
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date December 20, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 39bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 39bp
Payment Date June 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CCB
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0945278561
Data supplied by International Insider.