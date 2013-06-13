* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.89 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 1.8 percent. * Asian shares hovered near 2013 lows and Japanese stocks took another dive as the prospect of less stimulus from central banks depressed sentiment, while the U.S. dollar fell further against the yen amid uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. * Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) provisionally sold 10.60 billion rupees worth of Indian stocks on Wednesday, selling a total of about 19 billion rupees in the last 2 sessions, as per exchange and regulatory data. * Fitch returns India to 'stable' outlook, surprising markets * Also on watch, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram to address a press conference on rupee and Fitch upgrade. (0530 GMT) * Shares of Apollo Tyres Ltd would be on watch after the company agreed to buy U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co for $2.5 billion. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd would be in focus after it agreed to pay $550 million to settle a patent suit with Pfizer Inc. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)