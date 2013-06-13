* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 1 basis point to 7.30 pct as dealers shift focus to the central bank's rate meet on Monday when it is likely to hold rates. * No immediate impact of news of hike in foreign investment limit by $5 billion as current limits remain unutilised and foreign funds have been heavy sellers of Indian debt. * India's capital markets regulator on Wednesday raised the investment limits for foreign investors in government debt by $5 billion to $30 billion, but only long-term funds will be able to buy into that increased limit. * Traders will also await the finance minister's press conference during which he is likely to announce measures to attract capital inflows for arresting the rupee's steep decline. * Traders say the positive impact from the Fitch outlook upgrade will also boost. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)