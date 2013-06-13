* Indian main BSE index down 0.72 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.6 percent, heading towards their third consecutive session of declines. * Asian shares hovered near 2013 lows and Japanese stocks took another dive as the prospect of less stimulus from central banks depressed sentiment, while the U.S. dollar fell further against the yen amid uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. * Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) provisionally sold 10.60 billion rupees worth of Indian stocks on Wednesday, selling a total of about 19 billion rupees in the last two sessions, as per exchange and regulatory data. * Apollo Tyres Ltd shares extend losses to over 19 percent as its buy of U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co for about $2.5 billion raised concerns about its debt levels. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd falls 2.5 percent after the company settled a patent suit with Pfizer Inc related to its acid-reflux drug for $550 million. * Also on watch, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram to address a press conference on rupee and Fitch upgrade. (0530 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)